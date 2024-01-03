Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Get Jan Security Update; Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy A52 4G Get One UI 6.0 Update

After rolling out the December 2023 security update to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has released the January 2024 security update to these phones.

The brand has also started rolling out One UI 6.0 update to Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy A52 4G smartphones.

January 2024 security update rolls out to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung has released the January 2024 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones in Europe. The brand is now rolling out this update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones in Germany. This update will likely be soon rolled out to other European regions. This new update enhances the performance, stability, and system security of these smartphones.

The build version of the latest January 2024 security update for Galaxy Z Fold 4 is F936BXXS4EWL5 and its size is approx. 412 MB. The firmware version of the update for the Galaxy Z Flip is F721BXXS4EWL5.

It is suggested to use a stable Wi-Fi or Internet connection while updating your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with this update.

Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy A52 4G smartphones get One UI 6.0 Update

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is an entry-level smartphone that has now started receiving the One UI 6.0 update in India. The corresponding firmware version is M136BXXU5DWK7 and its download size is 1.65GB.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G smartphones have started getting the One UI 6.0 update in Russia. The firmware version of the update is A525FOXM6EWL3 or A525FXXU6EWL3. The update’s size is 2202.16MB. This update will incorporate the December 2023 Android security patch.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series will be equipped with the latest One UI 6.1 update (implemented with AI-powered features).