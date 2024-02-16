Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaked 3D Renders Show Possible Camera Sensors

A few renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2 were leaked in the past few days giving a perception of its design and a few other details.

The most recently leaked render is a 3D render of Google Pixel Fold 2 and is likely to offer an insight into the camera sensors that you can expect on the smartphone.

Also Read: Google Pixel Fold 2: Design and Key Specs Leaked

Cameras and Sensors in Pixel Fold 2

The new 3D render is an enhancement of the image leaked previously and portrays all the design elements highlighted earlier. The smartphone has a narrower profile than its predecessor. There will be a projected rectangular camera module with rounded corners. The module will encompass four camera sensors, a microphone hole, and an LED flash.

According to the new update received, three of the four camera sensors are slated to be ultrawide, wide, and telephoto lenses. There is no information about the fourth camera sensor. However, going by earlier reports, the telephoto lens could be a periscope telephoto lens and the fourth sensor is likely to be a ToF sensor, a spectral/flicker sensor, or an infrared sensor.

Other Features

Earlier updates indicate that the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to sport a premium and rounded cover and inner displays. The inner display will also house an on-screen camera and the smartphone will be enclosed in an aluminum frame. The device is also said to come equipped with a 16 GB RAM option, 256 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and the manufacturer’s Tensor G4 chipset. The Tensor G4 chipset is speculated to portray some enhancements over the predecessor Tensor G3 chipset.

Also Read: Google Pixel Tablet 2 Codenames Leaked; Likely in Development Phase

As for the launch date, the Fold 2 may not make its debut in May this year like the Google Pixel Fold that was launched in May last year. This is because of the chipset that will be incorporated in the Fold 2.

Release Date

The Google Pixel Fold 2 may arrive along with the manufacturer’s Pixel 9 range of smartphones in October 2024.