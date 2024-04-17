Xiaomi Redmi K70 Ultra Specs and Oppo K12 Image Leaked

Smartphone manufacturers are competing with each other to offer handsets with the latest features and specifications that have been the topics of discussion as well.

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Ultra and the Oppo K12 are two upcoming smartphones that have been in the news in the recent past.

Redmi K70 Ultra

There have been differing reports of whether the Redmi K70 Ultra will be equipped with the Dimensity Dimensity 9300 or Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset from MediaTek. However, the latest statement by a trustworthy tipster from China indicates that the smartphone will support the Plus variant.

Also Read: Redmi K70 Ultra to Have Bigger Battery Than its Predecessor, Suggests a Leak

A recent report hints at a 50 MP primary camera and a macro camera along with an ultra-wide lens. The smartphone is anticipated to encompass an OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. The K70 Ultra is expected to have a glass back, a metal middle frame, a dedicated graphics chip, and a 5500 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support. Reports also indicate that the smartphone will support up to 24 GB RAM and a maximum of 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage.

While the Redmi K70 Ultra will be exclusive to the Chinese market, the similar Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available globally and support some extra features.

Oppo K12

The Oppo K12 is expected to be launched in China soon and it could be as early as next week if leaker Digital Chat Station is to be trusted. The manufacturer is expected to officially confirm the launch date within the next few days. The smartphone is believed to be a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4 with an identical design according to an image shared by the above tipster.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The handset has received multiple certifications so far. The K12 was spotted with the model number PJR110 on the Geekbench database. According to the listing, the handset will house an Adreno 7 GPU and an octa-core chipset with the Crow codename confirming the fact that the SoC will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Also Read: Redmi K70 Ultra Rumored Specs Claim 24GB RAM and 1TB Storage

The smartphone will support up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage and is likely to come in other variants too. Oppo is speculated to incorporate a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5 K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There will also mostly be a punch hole in the middle for the center camera, a 5500 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support, an IR blaster, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and dual stereo speakers.

The Oppo K12 is expected to ship with Android 14 and Color OS 14 out of the box and has also appeared in the MIIT certification.