Google Pixel Fold 2: Design and Key Specs Leaked

Upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 smartphone’s design renders have been leaked online. Along with this, there’s also information about the phone’s RAM, chipset and release timeline.

A leaked image of Google Pixel Fold 2, which appears to be a test unit, reveals a new design. It looks narrower than the Pixel Fold phone released in May last year. The image was shared by AndroidAuthority website and the internal display looks squarish. The dimensions could be similar to those of OnePlus Open.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 6 Internal Codename and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Leaked

Camera

The leaked image of Fold 2 shows the camera module in the top left corner. This is rectangular in shape with rounded edges. There seem to be 4 camera sensors visible. These could be for the primary camera, ultra-wide lens, periscopic telephoto lens, and an unknown 4th lens, which could be a camera sensor (or) a flicker (or) a thermal/infrared sensor (or) a TOF sensor. The camera module also has an LED flash and a microphone.

Design and Specs

While the design of the Pixel 2, with an aluminum frame, could be similar to that of the original Pixel Fold, the specs could be similar to the Pixel 9 series. The inner display has rounded corners and a punch-hole camera is positioned on the top-right of the screen. In Pixel Fold, the selfie camera was placed in the top bezel. This makes the phone look as if it’s thinner than its predecessor.

Also Read: Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks Unveil Design Upgrades

The Google Pixel Fold 2 smartphone is expected to be powered by Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB RAM.

Release Date

Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year. If we are to trust the online rumors, Pixel Fold 2 may be released by October 2024. We’re more than 6 months away.