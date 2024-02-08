Vivo V30 Pro (V2319) Gearing up for Launch Soon, Hints BTSIG Listing

Vivo V30 Pro smartphone with model number V2319 has obtained certification from the Bluetooth SIG website.

The moniker Vivo V30 Pro has appeared along with the model number and the listing confirms support for Bluetooth version 5.3. No other specs have been found in the listing.

The same model number V2319 has already bagged certifications from India’s BIS and Indonesia’s TKDN websites. The moniker was officially confirmed by its appearance on the Sertifikasi website of Indonesia. It hasn’t appeared on Geekbench or other sites yet!

Phones get certified from websites such as Bluetooth SIG a few weeks ahead of its official release. Given that the model has appeared here on this website, it’s obvious that the launch will happen pretty soon.

Rebranded Vivo S18 Pro?

The V30 series of Vivo already has two phones namely Vivo V30 Lite 5G and Vivo V30 5G. While V30 Lite was announced during the last week of December 2023 and V30 5G was launched in the first week of February. From what we’ve seen so far, Vivo V30 5G was a rebranded version of Vivo S18 5G. So it’s safe to assume that Vivo V30 Pro will be the rebranded version of Vivo S18 Pro that was released in mid-December last year.

Vivo S18 Pro Specs

The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2800 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset which has the highest core clocking at 3.35GHz. This chipset is coupled with Immortalis-G715 GPU. Vivo S18 Pro is available in three variants of 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB respectively for RAM and storage capacities.

The triple rear camera has a 50MP primary sensor +12MP telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor and supports 4K video resolution at 30fps. The selfie camera, on the other hand, has a single 50MP sensor and also supports 4K video recording at 30fps. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

