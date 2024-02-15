GTA 6 Fans Not Happy With Other GTA Titles Getting Scrapped

Fans were hoping to see Rockstar Games putting out some projects before the release of GTA 6.

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 keeps growing with each passing day. While the entire gaming community is looking forward to the game’s release, GTA fans are upset about the fact that Rockstar Games ended up canceling, scaling down, or pushing back many of its other projects. While GTA fans are eagerly waiting to try out GTA 6, they feel remorseful about many GTA games not seeing the light of day or getting inadequate attention because of this much-awaited title.

While GTA 6 is one of the most awaited games of our times, there is a good time for the game to be released. In December last year, Rockstar released the first official trailer of GTA 6. The game is slated to release in 2025 but one does not have a definite release yet. Given the fact that the game is scheduled to release next year, one does not expect Rockstar Games, which is known to be quite secretive about its projects, to share a lot of material about GTA 6 in the near future. Because of this, fans were hoping for the gaming studio to roll out some fresh content while they wait for the arrival of GTA 6.

Recently, a Reddit user who identifies themselves as GeraltofRivea3, claimed that several projects that were being developed by Rockstar Games have now been put on the backburner. A while back, it was confirmed that Rockstar would not be rolling out big content updates for Red Dead Online for some time. According to information provided by some insiders, a remastered version of GTA 4, which was in the works for a while, now stands canceled.

Though the Reddit user did not have any proof or evidence to substantiate their claims, fans feel there is a good possibility of their claims being true. Given the expectations fans have from GTA 6, Rockstar Games seems to be channeling all its energies towards developing the game and presenting it to the gamers in the best possible manner. Because of this, there is a good chance of the gaming studio putting a lot of its other projects on the back burner. These projects, one feels, would be revived once GTA 6 gets a wide launch across the globe.