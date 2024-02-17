Vivo iQOO Z9 (I2302) Benchmark Confirms the Processor and RAM

The upcoming Vivo iQOO Z9 smartphone’s Indian model number I2302 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, confirming a few important specs.

The phone has 8GB RAM and will run on Android 14 OS. It has scored 1186 and 2683 points in single-core and multi-core scores.

Also Read: Vivo V30 Pro (V2319) Gearing up for Launch Soon, Hints BTSIG Listing

Vivo iQOO Z9 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset, denoted by ‘k6886v1_64’ as the codename for the motherboard in the Geekbench listing. This chipset, released in February 2023, has six cores of ARM Cortex-A510 that clock at 2.0GHz and two cores of ARM Cortex-A715 that have a max clock speed of up to 2.8GHz. It is integrated with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, which again is confirmed from the listing.

Other phones to have this chipset are Xiaomi Note 13 Pro+, Nothing Phone (2a) and many Vivo phones including Vivo V27, iQOO Z7 Pro, T2 Pro, S18e and S17e.

In the past few weeks, rumor mills indicated that the phone could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 or Dimensity 8200 SoC but today’s listing has put an end to all speculations.

Vivo I2302 model number has already been certified by India’s BIS and Bluetooth SIG, where the moniker was also found. It has not obtained any other certifications till now.

Also Read: Vivo iQOO Z9 5G, Vivo T3 5G, Vivo Y03, Vivo Y18, Y18e and Vivo Y03 Appear in Bluetooth SIG Certification

Rumors suggest that iQOO Z9 will have a 1.5K OLED display and 6000 mAh battery capacity. Concept renders of the phone have appeared online with two prototype designs, one indicating a dual square-shaped camera module and another with a circular module with camera sensors positioned inside it. We must wait for more concrete news before we can trust the leaks.

The phone is expected to be launched during the first half of this year so we have a few more months to go.