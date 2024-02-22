Samsung Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to Receive Galaxy S24’s AI Features and One UI 6.1

Samsung first released One UI 6.1 with AI features plus additional tweaks on its Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones.

Last month Samsung announced that it would offer its One UI 6.1 update to some older smartphones before the end of the first half of 2024. The newest report reveals the timeline of the devices that will receive the One UI 6.1 update.

Smartphones Receiving the One UI 6.1 Update

According to the announcement, the manufacturer will start rolling out the One UI 6.1 update to some of its high-end smartphones. These smartphones will receive the update towards the end of March 2024.

The smartphones eligible for the One UI 6.1 update in March 2024 are the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy S23 series comprising the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 FE. Some other smartphones that will receive the update are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

List of AI Features

The AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and in other phones in the series will be adopted in the older high-end smartphones using a hybrid approach. Some AI features will require an active Internet connection to work while others will work on-device.

Some AI features supported by the One UI 6.1 update include Browsing Assist, Transcript Assist, Chat Assist, and Note Assist. A few other features are Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, Generative Edit, Interpreter, and Instant Slow-Mo.

Browsing Assist works with the Samsung Internet web browser and can be used to generate summaries of web pages or articles. Chat Assist helps users get tone and grammar improvements for their messages in 13 languages with messaging apps.

With Generative Edit, users can adjust images as well as select and erase undesirable objects from images. The Instant Slow-Mo feature converts a regular video into a slow-motion video while Interpreter works in split-screen mode and transcribes spoken words into the desired language. Live Translate helps in real-time translation of languages during voice calls.

Non-AI features offered by the One UI 6.1 update will not be available to Galaxy devices launched before the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. While many other smartphones will receive the One UI 6.1 update, the AI features will remain exclusive to Samsung’s flagship smartphones introduced in 2023 and later.