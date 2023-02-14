Gran Turismo 7 Developer Shares Key Details About Free Update of PlayStation VR2

Polyphony Digital, the developer of Gran Turismo 7, has provided racing fans with new information on the PlayStation VR2 compatibility update.

The PlayStation VR2 was launched around a week ago and now, Polyphony Digital, the developing force behind Gran Turismo 7, has shared fresh details about what gamers can look forward to when the game joins hands with the high-end headset by Sony.

The PlayStation VR2 offers the kind of VR experiences that are unique and never witnessed before. The visual fidelity and depth offered by it has managed to impress the players in a big way.

The first-ever Gran Turismo marked its arrival on the PlayStation towards the end of 1997. The title received widespread popularity and soon enough, Gran Turismo became one of the most popular gaming franchises in history. When somebody mentions simulation racing, the first name that comes to one’s mind is Gran Turismo. This shows the kind of impact the gaming franchise has had.

When fans first heard about getting a free PS VR2 update designed for Gran Turismo 7, they were not sure what to feel about it. Many believed that the game would end up getting a very basic VR mode as that’s the kind of treatment that was meted out to Gran Turismo Sport when it became available on the original PS VR. To ensure fans don’t feel anxious, Polyphony Digital has stated that such a thing wouldn’t happen.

Through a new blog post, developer Polyphony Digital shared new details about Update 1.29 which is scheduled to come out on February 21. This update will integrate PlayStation VR2 support with the game. When you go through the blog post, you also realize that every game mode, barring the 2P split screen, will be accessible on PlayStation VR2.