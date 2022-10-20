Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.25 Marks The Arrival of Four New Cars

There was a lot of excitement about the new Gran Turismo 7 content that was scheduled to arrive with the launch of update 1.25.

The update has finally been launched and it does live up to the kind of expectations one had from it. Among other things, fans are quite excited about the update introducing four new cars to the game. If you have been keeping count, you would it is the seventh important update rolled out for the game.

Gran Turismo 7 was launched a couple of months back and has managed to become extremely popular in very little time. Ever since the launch of the game, the publisher has released updates quite consistently. Most of these updates have been rolled out for free. Each of the content packs released so far has brought in three new cars to the game. Some of the other interesting additions to the game have been alternate track layouts, new race series, and a brand new track in the form of the Watkins Glen International. In May, the game received its second update which included three post-game menu books.

Recently, a new trailer was launched for the game. Through this trailer, the publisher made an announcement about the new content update. It also offered important information on the new toys that will be made available to the players. The four new cars that have been added to the game are a mix of modern race cars and classic vehicles. The contemporary vehicles are the 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and 2022 Mazda Roadster NR-A. The 1973 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R and the 1980 Maserati Merak SS are the vintage cars players can look forward to driving.

Players will also get access to two new Scapes in the form of Whitby and Autumn Leaves. Scapes, for the uninitiated, are real-life pictures that one can use to take pictures with the hyper-realistic cars in the game.