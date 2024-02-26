Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Feature a Song From GTA: San Andreas

A Spotify cover artwork has led to fans believing that a popular track by Anita Ward will be heard in Grand Theft Auto 6.

As a singer and musician, Anita Ward has several hit tracks to her credit. The 67-year-old artist, who embarked upon a career in music in the late ‘70s, is best known for her chartbuster Ring My Bell. Recently, Ward hinted about being a part of Grand Theft Auto 6. A song sung by Ward had featured in GTA: San Andreas. Though the game featured a version sung by another artist, it was received quite well. Now, fans believe the same song would feature in GTA 6.

The rhythm of the song Love Is A Long Road was used to edit the first official trailer of GTA 6 which came out in December last year. The song, which came out in the year 1989, is known to be one of the biggest hits delivered by American singer and songwriter Tom Petty. While Anita Ward has delivered several hit numbers in her long journey as a singer and musician, Ring My Bell has played a significant role in her career. The version sung by Ward was an upbeat take on the number rendered by American songwriter Frederick Knight.

Recently, the verified Spotify page of Anita Ward featured a cover artwork that had the game’s logo on it. The cover artwork was changed a couple of days back and it was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user named AlilBitTall. Ring My Bell is the kind of song that encapsulates the spirit of Miami in the ‘80s. Therefore, a section of GTA fans now believes that the song would definitely place itself in GTA 6.

In GTA San Andreas, players would listen to Ring My Bell whenever they would tune in to the K-JAH West radio station. It was, however, not the version that Ward rendered. It was a lesser-heard reggae version rendered by Blood Sisters. While both versions were released in the year 1979, the one rendered by Ward went on to become a global phenomenon.