OnePlus Ace 3V: Key Specs Leaked Ahead of Release Next Month

Few specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone have been revealed in the recent leaks but they’re still unconfirmed as the model has not bagged any certifications yet.

The Chinese tipster, DCS, keeps revealing specs the specs of the device regularly and in the new leak, the tipster shares that the OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone will have a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It was also stated earlier that the phone would be the first to be fitted with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which, most probably is codenamed SM7675. This can be confirmed only when the device runs on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the processor.

Other rumored specs indicate that the phone will have 16GB RAM for this high-end variant. However, there’s no word yet on the storage capacity and whether it would be 512GB or 1TB. Since the Ace 2V smartphone had a 1TB storage capacity for its top variant, we can expect the same for the Ace 3V as well.

The battery capacity could be 5500 mAh and the charging speed supported would be most probably 100W. The camera specs are yet to be leaked and right now we have no word yet on both the front and the rear camera sensors.

The predecessor of the Ace 3V, the OnePlus Ace 2V was a China-only device and it was rebranded later in India and launched as the OnePlus Nord 3 with slight modifications. So we can’t guess right now as to what the name of the device will be when it launches in other regions.

Release Date

OnePlus released the OnePlus Ace 2V in China in March 2023. So we can expect the successor, OnePlus Ace 3V to be released in March this year.

We don’t even know the model number of this phone. Only when the model number appears on various certification websites, we will get to know the confirmed specs. Make sure to stay tuned to us because we’ll be tracking them constantly and will bring you the latest news.

Featured Image: Oneplus Ace 2V