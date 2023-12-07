GTA 6 Trailer Garners More Than 100 Million Views In Less Than Two Days

In a very short span of time, the GTA 6 trailer has crossed the 100 million mark clearly indicating that it has been liked by fans across the globe!

Last month, Rockstar Games made an official announcement about the GTA 6 trailer getting a launch in the month of December. As soon as this announcement came through, fans got extremely excited and started waiting anxiously for the day when the trailer would be in front of their eyes. The trailer was finally launched yesterday amidst pomp and show.

In less than two days, the trailer, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Rockstar Games, has managed to get more than 100 million views. These numbers serve as a confirmation of the fact that there is tremendous excitement around the game and it is bound to register huge sales figures as and when it comes out.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games also confirmed that the trailer of the game had been leaked. Taking to X, the gaming studio stated that, “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube”. This trailer leak happened shortly after a gameplay video about GTA 6 went viral on TikTok. Among other things, this gameplay video offered a glimpse of the map in the game.

In the trailer, we can see the first female protagonist in the series being introduced officially. As the trailer starts, we see Lucia inside a prison. As the trailer moves further, we see Lucia and her boyfriend carrying out heists in Vice City.

A while back, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, stated that it expects the much-anticipated title to generate $8 billion in the form of net bookings by the year 2025. The Grand Theft Auto series was launched in the year 1997 and has registered sales exceeding 400 million units. Since GTA 5, the last game in the franchise released way back in the year 2013, there has been tremendous excitement for GTA 6. With the kind of response the trailer has received, one expects the game to take a flying start as and when it releases.