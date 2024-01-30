Second GTA 6 Trailer Release Date Might Just Have Been Leaked

While an X user has shared the release date for the second GTA 6 trailer, they have not mentioned the year!

Rockstar Games released the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 with much fanfare last month. The trailer was received very warmly by the fans and it tremendously increased the hype surrounding the game. While one was expecting the gaming studio to share some information about the much-awaited game after launching the trailer, nothing of that sort happened. After devouring all that the first trailer offered, fans immediately started looking forward to the arrival of the second trailer.

As per the claims made by an X user, the second trailer of GTA 6 will arrive in March. The user shared some details about the source behind this leak. They also uploaded an image which, according to them, was a screenshot from the second GTA 6 trailer. When fans initially had a look at this leak, they dismissed it and believed it to be fake.

Our sources can confirm that GTA 6 Trailer 2 is coming on March 7th 👀#GTA6 #GTAVI #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/LUvNrsIqdA — Agent (@Agent0154) January 29, 2024

X user Agent, on January 29, 2024, shared the aforementioned thread and claimed that March 7 is when the GTA 6 trailer 2 would be released. Interestingly, the user did not specify the year. Even if we take their claims seriously, one does not know whether the second trailer of GTA 6 will arrive on March 7, 2024, or March 7, 2025.

Since the game will be released in 2025, many might believe the latter to be the date on which the second trailer will be released. However, there is a good possibility of Rockstar releasing the trailer several months in advance. The first trailer, after all, was released in 2023. If that turns out to be the case, the second trailer could be out in 2024.

The X user also made a mention of two other profiles on X, @s1nick and @JasonfromGTAVI, and stated that they are the source behind this leak. The image, seen above, has been described as a screenshot from the upcoming trailer by the user.

As stated earlier, many fans were not convinced that this image was from the second GTA 6 trailer. As per a user named Vincent O’Connor, the image was from an open-world game called Sleeping Dogs. Many other X users came forward and stated that the claims made by Agent cannot be substantiated.

While Rockstar has not shared any update on the release date for the second trailer of GTA 6, having a look at the history of the gaming studio and the kind of approach it has taken while dropping material pertaining to its games, one gets a fair idea of what to expect. There are always huge gaps between the trailer reveals by the gaming studio. There is a good possibility of the studio following a similar approach to GTA 6.