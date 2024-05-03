Grand Theft Auto 6 Fans Must Check Out the Shakedown Hawaii Indie Gem

Gamers are eagerly awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games.

The first official trailer was released as the last year drew to a close. Following this, 2024 has taken off with a massive hype for the sixth installment in the series of legendary open-world crimes. As per the present scenario, players will have to keep calm and wait until at least 2025 before they lay their hands on GTA 6. The indie title Shakedown Hawaii was released way back in 2019 by Vbank Entertainment.

Shakedown Hawaii

The title sees gamers getting transported to a world influenced by the 1980s or 1990s. The indie is set at a time three decades after the developer launched its Retro City Rampage.

Shakedown Hawaii blends perfectly with the vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6. This is because of the gameplay, mission design, satirical story, and story that the title has to offer. It offers them something fresh and satisfying in the field of open-world crime gaming.

Players are presented with an opportunity to don the hat of an unnamed shady CEO. The CEO is sometimes assisted by his overly ambitious and youthful son Scooter.

Consoles Supported

As of today, the Shakedown Hawaii indie title is available only on the PC and a few consoles. The consoles supported are the Switch, the PS 4, and the PS. The title is also available on the Wii and Wii U consoles from Nintendo. Interestingly, the vibrant pixel art game was among the last titles to be ported onto the Nintendo consoles.

During the wait time for GTA 6, gamers might consider it worth trying out the indie title and see what it has to present them. This will give them an insight into the design and feel of what the much awaited game all over the world has to offer them.