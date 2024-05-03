OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to Feature 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage for its Higher End Variant

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly working on its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

There have been various reports about the specifications of the smartphone in the past. The most recent leak by Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu recalls the same details along with some additional details. He states that the topmost variant of OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will feature 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. He also states that the Ace 3 Pro will encompass a metal middle frame and a glass back.

Other Specifications

One recent leak hints that the Ace 3 Pro will be equipped with a 6.78-inch display with an 8T BOE LTPO curved-edge panel, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2780 x 1264 pixels (1.5K resolution).

The same leak hints that the back panel of the handset will have a new design for its camera setup. There will be three cameras and the primary camera is speculated to be a 50 MP camera that is manufactured by Sony.

Earlier reports highlight that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be powered by a 5,800 mAh battery that has support for 100 W fast charging.

As for the operating system, it is anticipated that the smartphone will come with the Android 14 operating system layered with the manufacturer’s ColorOS 14 out of the box.

Recent reports have also highlighted that OnePlus and iQOO are working on launching smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Ace 3 Pro is likely to house this processor under its hood.

There is no information at the moment when the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be launched by the manufacturer. However, it is expected that the launch will take place in either June or July in China. It is also yet to be known if the smartphone will have a global release.