GTA 6 Online Could Be Haunted By Old Issues From GTA 5

While players are quite excited about the possibility of Rockstar Games developing GTA Online 2, they are also concerned about the fact that it could grapple with some major issues!

In the recent past, there have been a lot of reports about GTA Online 2, which is supposed to be the online mode for the upcoming GTA 6. Tez2, who is a prominent GTA insider, recently claimed that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has decided to implemented dedicated servers for the next edition of GTA Online.

Players look forward to dedicated servers as they work towards making the experience of playing an online game better. It also helps in driving away issues like disconnects and lags. If dedicated servers are actually designed for GTA Online 2, it would be interesting to see the kind of difference they make to the game.

Although Tez2 is known to be very accurate with its reports and claims, it is a rumor at the end of the day. Till now, one is not even sure when GTA 6 release will be. While some are positive about the game releasing next year, many gaming experts are of the opinion that the game will not see the light of day before 2025.

GTA 5 was released in September 2013 and GTA Online came out a month later. So, there is a very good possibility of GTA 6 and GTA Online 2 releasing next to each other. However, given the kind of anticipation GTA 6 is enjoying at the moment, there is a strong chance of the release of GTA 6 and GTA Online 2 being spaced out.

What a lot of players are concerned about is that a lot of issues that GTA 5 and GTA Online dealt with for a long time could creep into GTA Online 2. If dedicated servers are actually put together for GTA Online 2, a lot of older issues might not rear their head again.