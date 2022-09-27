Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window Might Just Have Been Leaked!

Ever since Rockstar Games has confirmed the fact that it is developing Grand Theft Auto 6, there has been a lot of speculation around the release window of the much-awaited game.

In the last few weeks, one came across several important leaks pertaining to GTA 6. A particular leaker, who is said to be arrested now, made claims about hacking into the system of Rockstar Games and stealing the source code for many of its projects including GTA 6 and GTA 5.

While there have been countless leaks in the past, this is the first time that there has been a leak pertaining to the release window of GTA 6. In the last couple of months, a number of leakers, insiders and content creators have made a plethora of claims about GTA 6’s release window. While some have claimed the game will be officially launched towards the end of 2023, there have been many who have declared 2024 to be the year when one will get to play the game.

The new leak about the release date of the game comes from an individual named Adrien Perea. According to Perea, GTA 6 will be launched in the year 2025. After declaring this, Perea tweeted, “just here to confirm it.”

In the past, Perea had confirmed a lot of other information pertaining to popular games. From Forespoken getting a delayed release in 2023 to Skull and Bones being launched in November, Perea managed to get pertinent details on several noteworthy games. With time, one would get to know the extent to which his predictions were true.

If one analyses Perea’s claims, one realizes that 2025 seems to be a believable release window for GTA 6. It is a huge game and needs a certain amount of time to be fully developed. One also expects the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles to be out in the market by 2025. As soon as they are launched, a large number of players will buy them almost immediately. The number of players willing to try out GTA 6 in 2025 would be much higher than the number of players today.