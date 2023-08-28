Grand Theft Auto Online To Have a Longer Shelf Life Than Expected

Contrary to what many believe, Grand Theft Auto Online will not be wrapped up anytime in the near future!

When Grand Theft Auto Online was released way back in 2013, Rockstar Games might have expected it to become a success. However, even the gaming company wouldn’t have imagined that the online multiplayer action-adventure game would become so popular. The game will be completing a decade of its release this year and the way it is moving ahead, one doesn’t feel its popularity will wane down anytime in the near future.

Also Read: GTA Online: New Glitch Enables Solo Players To Make Millions – Here’s How!

Some of the interviews given by individuals working with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have been the cause behind many speculations around GTA Online. There have been reports about the last update for GTA Online being rolled out sometime in the near future and the game will not be around for long. However, that doesn’t seem to be true.

Ever since GTA Online game out in 2013, it has been the top game in its space or genre. In the online multiplayer action-adventure, not many games have had this kind of success. The fact that GTA Online has been at the top for 10 long years is a reason for celebration. However, the way things are moving, the game would continue to enthrall players for several more years.

5 days into #GTAOnline new update and 1.3 million players have played the first "Project Overthrow" mission, Reporting for Duty. In comparison, Drug Wars reached 1.5 million in 10 days. 3 million in a month. Stats from https://t.co/nliyxdGl37 & https://t.co/IEiTdfYKGT. https://t.co/yJeqdIkeEe pic.twitter.com/99QgiP6oKb — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 18, 2023

According to Scott Butchard, who serves as the Design Director for GTA Online, multiple updates will be rolled out to the game this year itself. Apart from confirming the updates, Butchard also confirmed a Halloween event being planned. The files of San Andreas Mercenaries have been datamined in the recent past and they have offered a glimpse of many of the items that will be a part of the upcoming update.

Also Read: GTA Online Solo Money Glitch In The Game Enables Players To Make 10 Million

Whenever an important GTA Online gets released, the player base for the game gets a positive boost. Tez2, who has always been one of the dependent Rockstar Games insiders, has claimed that as many as 1.3 million players tried out the first mission of San Andreas Mercenaries within five days of it being launched.