Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Is Now Officially Launched on Steam

As GTA Trilogy launches on Steam, fans can look forward to getting a massive discount on its purchase.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has finally been released on Steam.

What makes this launch further special is the fact that it enjoys Steam Deck playability. A while back, rumors about Rockstar Games launching a remastered GTA trilogy on the Epic Games Store and Steam. Now, Rockstar has finally made it available on Steam and fans are quite excited.

It was in 2021 that the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition was released in the form of a remastered compilation featuring games like Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Also Read: GTA Trilogy to be Launched on Epic Games Store Soon

As fans would know, these three games, in particular, have played a vital role in making the GTA franchise popular all across the world. The popularity of these games led to Rockstar coming up with a remaster that would appear to be modern and appeal to all GTA fans. While the launch of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition was a big event, the several performance-based issues with upset the players greatly. The design-based changes, too, didn’t work for many.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck. Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: https://t.co/fpTp9UZ0ju pic.twitter.com/n1T7MlNXcD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023

On Steam, the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is available at a massive discount of 50%. Because of this, one expects a large number of Steam users to lap it up instantly. This discount is valid till February 2 and also applies to some of the other titles by Rockstar like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5. While one had heard rumors about the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition releasing at a lucrative discount, this release confirmed the information one has received so far.

Also Read: GTA Trilogy Might Be Available on Steam Soon

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest brands in the gaming space owing to its releasing highly inventive games and building strong franchises over the years. The titles created by Rockstar have a huge fan base and to consolidate this base further, the gaming publisher needed to make its games available on all the contemporary platforms that are relevant today. By launching GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on Steam, the gaming publisher has made it clear that it is planning a lot of important steps in this direction.