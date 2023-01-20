PlayStation VR2 Releases Its Massive Launch Window Lineup

With a month remaining for the launch of the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony has offered a glimpse of its launch window lineup.

In a month from now, the PlayStation VR2 will be launched and fans, who had been waiting to try it out for a while, will be able to experience it.

Sony has released an elaborate list featuring more than 30 games that will be available on the PlayStation VR2 headset at the time of its launch window. Apart from first-party developers, the list also makes mention of titles that have been put together by third-party developers. When you go through the list, you also realize that many of the older PlayStation VR titles, too, have been upgraded.

The first PlayStation VR headset was received very well by the users. With an OLED display set featuring a resolution of 2000×2040 pixels, a panel refresh rate ranging from 90Hz to 120Hz and new Sense Controllers, there is a lot that one can expect from the PlayStation VR2.

To use the PlayStation VR2, there are certain requirements, you need to fulfill. You will be required to connect it to a PS5 console. If you already own a PS5, you shouldn’t face any issues while setting up the connection and operating it. While buying the PlayStation VR2 headset, you will have the option of purchasing its charging dock separately. Using this charging dock, you can charge the controllers without looking for a USB port. Though the headsets and controllers have been priced towards the higher end, investing in them would prove to be a good option for those who are planning to experience VR gaming this year.

What To Expect From The Launch?

February 22 has been finalized as the date for the official launch of the PlayStation VR2 headset. The starting price of the headset is $549 USD. Apart from the new titles, players will also get to avail of free updates for games like Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7. To receive these updates, you will have to use the PS5 version of these titles.

During the launch window, a bunch of games like Rez Infinite, No Man’s Sky and Tetris Effect Connected will be entitled to get ports to the headset. Some of the games that will be released during the launch of the PlayStation VR2 headset include Altair Breaker, Cosmonious High, The Dark Pictures: Switchback, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Jurassic World Aftermath, The Last Clockwinder, Job Simulator, The Light Brigade, Gran Turismo 7, Demeo, Synth Riders, Tetris Effect: Connected, Tentacular, Rez Infinite, Pavlov VR, Puzzling Places, The Tale of Onogoro, Zenity: The Last City and No Man’s Sky.