GTA 5 Devs are Sure Single Player Games Will Rule the Future

In the past few years, there was a significant hue and cry claiming that single player games are dead. GTA 5 is a great example that showcases that both single player and multiplayer titles could co-exist.

The game has managed to stay relevant for seven years now and Rockstar’s another title Red Dead Redemption 2 is equally good in terms of sales.

With the advent of titles like Fortnite and PUBG, the majority of the gaming industry started believing that single player games are dead. However, reality is entirely different which is what Rockstar wanted everyone to know. They further added that they are rather confident on single player story telling and will not retire the concept anytime from GTA Online or their future games.

GTA 6 whenever it gets launched should obviously have a single player campaign. Making any title multiplayer only will shun lots of audiences from their reason to purchase the game on day one. Besides, most online titles are all about grinding rather than completing a mission or a particular story. It is focused on team plays and endless heists in GTA Online whereas you could play GTA 5 to enjoy a story like no other.

GTA 6 is Still Away

According to Rockstar and many other leaksters, GTA 6 is still away from actual launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. While we can easily guess that the game will definitely be made available on PC as a platform later down the line like Red Dead Redemption 2, the primary focus will always be on consoles to start off with. The game developers have been really busy rolling out content for GTA Online even in 2020. They have also rolled out graphical updates for the game on PlayStation 5 console.

All these signs indicate that we can definitely look forward to a a future where GTA 6 is strongly focused on the single player campaign. That should give endless hours of non-stop gameplay for most players who can also choose to go into the online version after they have completed the story campaign first.

Besides, the huge success of Cyberpunk 2077 which is all about story has further driven the concept forward as major game developers are focused on it, no matter what at this point of time. Xbox Series X and PS5 will get GTA 5 will great visual enhancements in 2021.