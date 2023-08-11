Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals 3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Geekbench listing has been spotted. The listing has surfaced just a couple of days before its launch event, which is scheduled to take place on August 14.

The device has appeared with model number 2308CPXD0C in Geekbench 6’s database. Here is a look at the details that have emerged through its Geekbench listing.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 on Geekbench

On Geekbench 6, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has appeared with a 3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is an overlocked version of the chip. The listing reveals that the device is equipped with 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 13. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the device scored 2071 and 5419 points, respectively.

The same device has previously been spotted on Chinese certification platforms, such as MIIT, TENAA, and 3C. While the foldable phone will be launched soon in China, it is unlikely to launch in the global market.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 specifications

As per reports, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will have an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED screen that offers a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover screen that produces an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run MIUI 14 flavored Android 13.

The MIX Fold will have an under-display camera for the internal screen. On the back, it will feature a quad-camera system with a Sony MX800 50-megapixel main camera. The camera setup will also include a periscope zoom camera for optical zoom, a telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide lens. It will come with a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The device is expected to arrive with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB / 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.