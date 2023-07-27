GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch: Now is Not the Right Time

Grand Theft Auto 5 fails to run properly on Nintendo Switch.

After registering more than 180 million sales since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 has emerged as one of the most successful video games of all time. While the GTA franchise has seen one success after another, GTA 5 has set a benchmark in the gaming industry that will be hard to surpass.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 5 Might Get A Major Update Very Soon

Since there is a lot of time for GTA 6 to release, one expects the player base of GTA 5 to grow significantly in the near future. The regular updates, along with the performance enhancements and graphical modifications carried out to the game, have played an important role in keeping it relevant over the year.

Fans have also contributed greatly towards the ever-rising popularity of GTA 5. Geekerwan, a prominent gaming YouTuber, managed to convert their Nintendo Switch into a Steam Deck by running Linux software on it. This software enables games, which are not available on the Switch, to be played on the platform.

Also Read: GTA 5: Gamers Now Have a Chance To Download And Play It For Free

The results were not the kind that would make an optimistic fan feel happy. On the Nintendo Switch, large games that boast of very high-resolution visuals, struggle to work properly. GTA 5 suffered from the same fate. Even after making some modifications to the graphical settings, the gameplay was largely underwhelming. Gamers, therefore, did not get the high they do while playing GTA 5. At this moment, if not the future, the Nintendo Switch just doesn’t seem to be the right platform for GTA 5.

If a large game like GTA 5 has to be played on the Nintendo Switch, it has to be optimized adequately. This is not something a YouTuber can do on their own. Many open-world games like The Witcher 3 run very well on the Switch. Of course, the graphic fidelity is a little under whelming but still, one can enjoy such games on the platform as well. One would, perhaps, be able to play GTA 5 properly on the Switch when Rockstar Games decides to optimize it and take the necessary steps to ensure it runs well on the platform.