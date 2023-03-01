GTA 5 Receives Update 1.66 For Multiple Platforms – PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and PC

While Rockstar Games is channelizing most of its energies towards developing GTA 5, it has also ensured that its other popular titles do not get ignored or sidelined.

Rockstar Games just rolled out a new update for Grand Theft Auto 5. Regardless of which platform you choose to play the game on, you can see this update. A couple of days back, Rockstar launched a new patch designed for GTA 5 that was accessible only on PC. This particular patch was supposed to enhance some of the security elements in the game.

Now, a bigger update has been released to please the large number of players who continue to be hooked on GTA 5. This update is compatible with all major platforms including PC, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox X/S. While this update has been designed to resolve a few minor issues with the game, it would contribute greatly towards enhancing the overall experience of playing the game.

The GTA 5 update 1.66 can be downloaded by players right away. Though it is a title update, it has been designed slightly differently from the title updates one has come across so far. As confirmed by Rockstar, the basic objective of this patch would be to bring about certain ‘stability improvements’ in the game.

Since this update has been rolled out to all the versions of GTA 5, players have something to feel cheerful about. The primary goal of this update, however, is to resolve some of the glitches associated with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 editions of the game.

Interestingly, some of the changes that this update has brought across are the ones that are closely linked to GTA Online. This is not really surprising as something of this sort has happened in the past as well.