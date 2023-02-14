Rockstar Games Sale Offers Huge Discounts On GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Other Games

If you are planning to buy Rockstar Games titles from the Epic Games Store, now is a very good time for you!

Rockstar Games is offering some of its titles at a hugely discounted price through its new sale on the Epic Games Store.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is being offered at a whopping discount of 50%. On Red Dead Redemption 2, you get a much higher discount of 70%.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, however, has not been launched on the Epic Games Store. The developing team had assured fans of a January release, so there was a lot of anticipation around it. The game, however, is far from getting a release on the Epic Games Store. One has to wait for some time before it is up for purchase.

The @RockstarGames Sale is on the Epic Games Store. Get up to 70% off Red Dead Redemption 2, and 50% off Red Dead Online or GTAV Premium Edition. Now through February 23: https://t.co/UUToht8rOV pic.twitter.com/Bni5eDav7c — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 13, 2023

According to the aforementioned tweet, a new Rockstar Games Sale has been announced by the Epic Games Store for 2023. As a part of this sale, players will get the opportunity to purchase the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 at heavily discounted prices.

The Premium Edition of GTA 5, which is available at a discount of 50%, can be purchased at $14.99. While the asking price for Red Dead Online is $9.99, Red Dead Redemption 2 can be bought at $19.79. The Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 is up for purchase at $29.99.

This particular sale will go on till February 23, 2023. This is some good news for players who were planning to buy a lot of games during Valentine’s week. Even if you buy the most popular games, you can save a lot of money on them. There are several more days left for gamers to avail of these lucrative offers.