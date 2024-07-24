GTA 5 Sunshine Dream: New Conversion Mod Launched For The Game

The new conversion mod should bring a smile to the faces of all those fans who had started finding GTA 5 ‘boring’.

While Rockstar Games has stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be arriving in the fall of 2025, no release date has been specified as yet. After the launch of the first official GTA 6 in December 2023, the expectations surrounding the game have increased significantly. Apart from getting a proper release date, fans also expect Rockstar Games to release a second trailer for the game.

The only way to keep GTA fans happy and ensure they don’t get restless while waiting for GTA 6 is to release new content at regular intervals. A new conversion mod, titled Sunshine Dream, has been released for GTA 5. The GTA 5 Sunshine Dream conversion mod has been modeled on the 2004 action-adventure title Driv3r and is designed to take the players to Miami.

While rumors and leaked information have been arriving regularly, the trailer gave fans a definite idea of what to expect from GTA 6. The next title in the much-successful GTA franchise will be set in Vice City which, as fans would know, is a fictional representation of Miami. The game will feature a male and female protagonist in the form of Jason and Lucia and is expected to give fans the opportunity to explore the kind of adventures that one comes across in a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ setting.

While fans will have to wait for almost a year for GTA 6 to arrive, they can now check out the GTA 5 Sunshine Dream conversion mod which has just been released. This particular mod, unlike some of the mods that were released in the past, does not give players the chance to explore any quest. However, it does provide them with the opportunity to explore the various locations on the map and check out several prominent locations including Tanner’s Safehouse, Gold Coast Hotel, Mortain Mall, Red River Barand Miami Beach PD.

The mod’s latest version offers a lot of things that players would find exciting. Apart from improved traffic, players can look forward to upscaled textures, pedestrian navigation and custom radio stations. Instead of Los Santos and Blaine County, players will get to explore Miami Beach, Mainland Miami and Biscayne Bay. Whether you have been playing GTA 5 for a long time or newly introduced to the game, you will find this mod exciting.

For a while, players had been complaining about GTA not rolling out any exciting content for GTA 5. After the launch of this conversion mod, many players will not have this complaint. Apart from making GTA 5 a little more exciting, it also gives fans further idea about what they can expect from GTA 6.