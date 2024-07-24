The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack To Bring In Major Alterations For NPCs

The expansion, which is all set to drop on July 25, is designed to give more romantic agency to the Sims.

Very soon, The Sims 4 will enable NPCs to try out advancing relationships with the help of characters that are controlled by players. This will result in in-game romance coming to the fore in a more realistic manner. This particular alteration will be an integral part of The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion which is scheduled to be launched on July 25.

Towards the end of June, Electronic Arts made a formal announcement about The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion. While the company had made it clear that the expansion would be launched on July 25, several fresh details about it have been revealed now. Through its recently organized digital preview event, EA informed gamers as to what they can expect from this add-on.

One of the things EA has stated that the arrival of The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion will result in in-game romance looking more realistic. Since the Sims will have more agency, things will unfold in a more organic manner. NPCs will also get the opportunity to move their relationship forward with their partners. Earlier, only the player had the right to do this. The player, however, will continue to reserve the right to decide whether a relationship should be advanced or not.

For a long time, a large section of players had been wanting the NPCs to be given a higher sense of romantic agency. While the features found in a few romantic mods in The Sims 4, like Autonomous Proposals & Breakups and NPC Relationship Autonomy Fix, served as a testimony to the fact that EA had taken note of this feedback, it was yet to be implemented properly. After the launch of the The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion, fans might use the other romantic mods less frequently. They will continue to be around as the Lovestruck expansion has been priced at $39.99 and not everybody will want to pay for it.

On July 18, EA released a free update for The Sims 4. The patch brought in some major alterations to the base game and also created a support system for polyamorous relationships. Also included in the package is several interesting venue interactions. As far as Lovestruck is concerned, EA is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.