GTA 6 Actors: New Report Reveals The Identity of Actors

If the claims made by a YouTuber turn out to be genuine, the protagonists in GTA 6 will be voiced by two lesser-known actors.

After the launch of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer last year, one got some clarity about the world of the game. Till then, one has only heard rumours and come across reports featuring half-baked information. Apart from offering a glimpse into the world of GTA 6, the trailer also introduced fans to the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

Leaks in the past had already divulged some information on Jason and Lucia. After the trailer came out, the one thing fans wanted to know was who would be voicing the two characters. The characters look very interesting and if they get the support of the right voice actors, they will reach dizzying heights of popularity in very little time. In video games, the voice of a character plays a very important role in it becoming popular.

LegacyKillaHD, who is a popular YouTuber with more than 70,000 subscribers on the platform, has been providing updates on GTA 6 for a while. In a new video published on their platform, the YouTuber has claimed that Mani L. Pervez will be portraying the character of Lucia. In the past, Pervez has lent her voice to some minor characters in GTA Online. Pervez has also been a part of shows like Law & Order, Jessica Jones, Click Next to Continue and Blindspot as a voice actor. In the video game space, GTA Online is the only title she has worked on.

Pervez being cast as the voice of Lucia is not surprising given the fact that the gaming studio. The gaming studio has preferred casting voice actors who have not done a lot of work in the gaming space and have had limited exposure as far as the gaming industry is concerned. This helps in keeping the freshness and novelty around a game and its characters alive.

The YouTuber further claimed that Dylan Rourke will be portraying the character of Jason. Just like Pervez, Rourke has not done much work in the gaming industry. As an actor, he has made brief appearances in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family. Since neither of these actors are extremely popular, it would be interesting to see all that they do to bring Jason and Lucia alive on the screen through their vocal prowess.