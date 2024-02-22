GTA 6 Release Could Coincide With The Launch Of The Next PlayStation Console, PS5 Pro

PlayStation 5 Pro would be the most advanced console for one to play GTA 6 on and GTA 6 release date could coincide with its launch!

The GTA 6 release is being keenly awaited by the gaming community. The first official trailer of the game dropped in December last year and since then, the anticipation around the game has gone to another level. The trailer has offered a glimpse into the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 and now, players cannot wait to try out the game.

While no definite release date has been set for GTA 6, the game is expected to release sometime in 2025. The GTA 6 release will be a very important moment in the history of gaming. It is, after all, the sixth game in the GTA series, one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time. Whether the game lives up to the huge expectations one has from it is something one will find out when it releases. However, what one is certain about is that it will register solid sales as soon as it comes out.

Since everybody has their eyes set on the launch of GTA 6, one expects the gaming industry to plan a few things around this time. While releasing a game alongside GTA 6 might not be the best idea, many would definitely explore the idea of doing a few things closer to its date and capitalize on its initial success.

According to some gaming analysts, the new PlayStation 5 Pro console has been planned to be launched towards the end of this year. The launch of the console, therefore, would take place just a few months before GTA 6 arrives. The arrival of PlayStation 5 Pro around this time will also serve as a reminder of the fact that this is the most advanced console on which gamers can play GTA 6.

Launched in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 continues to be very popular among gamers. However, it has already been three years since the console was launched and now, the gaming community is craving to try out something new and more advanced. Based on the experience players had with PS5, they are keenly looking forward to the launch of PS5 Pro.