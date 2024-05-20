GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Could Release The Game in Fall 2025

According to a recent interview given by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, the much-awaited game will not be postponed to 2026!

The first GTA 6 trailer came out in December last year. The trailer, the views of which stand at 190 million at the moment, was received very well by fans and ended up raising their expectations from the game. After the unveiling of the trailer, the hottest topic of discussion for GTA fans was the GTA 6 release date. Though Rockstar Games did not share a definite release date for the game, the gaming studio confirmed that GTA 6 would release sometime in 2025.

A while back, one heard rumors about GTA 6 getting postponed to 2026. The reason behind it was said to be the fact that Rockstar needed more time to develop the game. This generated mixed reactions from fans. While some felt happy about the fact that the gaming studio was not in a rush to release the game, many were upset about the game getting postponed further.

The latest earnings report of Take-Two Interactive has brought in some good news for those who were hoping for the game to come out in 2025. While discussing the latest earnings report in an interview, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive shed some light on the release date of GTA 6. During the interview, Zelnick stated that the team is very confident about getting GTA 6 ready for a 2025 release.

There has been a lot of conjecture about the release date of GTA 6 in the past. While Rockstar has still not shared a definite GTA 6 release date, this recent statement made by Take-Two’s CEO has made one believe that the development team is on the right track and one should get to try out the game sometime in 2025.

Rockstar is yet to share relevant information on the release strategy designed for GTA 6. At the moment, one is not even sure if the gaming company has any strategy drawn out yet. At the moment, what one knows is that GTA 6 will get a proper release on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. When the game is released, PC players might not get the opportunity to try it out immediately. However, Rockstar should be able to ensure a PC release for the game soon after.