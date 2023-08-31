New GTA 6 Leak Indicates The Inclusion of a New Feature

The inclusion of this rumored feature will definitely make the game exciting for a lot of players!

Even though it has almost been a decade since the last game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise came out, it remains one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. While GTA Online receives updates from Rockstar Games regularly, GTA 5 has emerged as one of the most successful gaming titles ever. At the moment, fans are keenly looking forward to the arrival of the next game in the GTA franchise.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next iteration in the GTA franchise is in the development process. After this confirmation came through, fans were extremely excited to know more about the game. However, Rockstar decided not to share any more details about the game. Because of this, fans wanting to know more about GTA 6 have been dependent on new GTA 6 leak and rumors.

Since the last several months, one has heard a plethora of rumors pertaining to GTA 6. From the game being set in Vice City to its production budget being close to $1 billion, the game has constantly been in the news.

Now, a new GTA 6 leak claims that the game will come equipped with a unique feature in the form of a dynamic weather system that will offer players with a “multitude of weather scenarios”. At the moment, there is no detailed information about these scenarios. However, if the game is indeed set in Vice City, one can make some assumption about the kind of weather one will witness in the game.

It is important to note here that Rockstar has been constantly pushing the boundaries as far as open-world games are concerned. The arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2, in a way, set a new benchmark for open-world games. Now, fans expect the gaming studio to take it a notch higher with GTA 6.

Since the new gameplay mechanics in Red Dead Redemption 2 were widely appreciated, there is a possibility of Rockstar incorporating some of them in GTA 6. The former had a very interested aging mechanic along with a unique hair and facial hair growth system.