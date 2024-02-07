Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (SM-A556E) Appears in Thailand’s NBTC and US FCC Websites

Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone has obtained a new certification today, from the database of NBTC, in Thailand. The same device received FCC approval just yesterday.

In the NBTC listing, the Galaxy A55 smartphone has appeared with the model number SM-A556E/DS. It reveals just the moniker and doesn’t reveal any specs of the phone, which is usually the case. What we know is that it will support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G bands.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (SM-A356) Battery and Charging Specs Revealed; Could Launch Soon Alongside Galaxy A55 5G

The same model number bagged FCC certification in the US just yesterday. It has revealed quite a few specs including the charging capability. The phone will support 25W fast charging, which is evident from the charger model EP-TA800 mentioned in the FCC documentation. This was already confirmed by the appearance of this model number in China’s CCC listing. This charger will be accompanied by a USB-C type cable. No other specs of the phone were revealed in FCC documents.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M15 Bag GCF Certifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (SM-A556B) Appears in Bluetooth and TUV Certifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 with Xclipse 530 GPU and Exynos 1480 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

However, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G smartphone has already bagged plenty of certifications including India’s BIS, Indonesia’s TKDN, GCF certification, TUV and Bluetooth SIG certifications as well. It has also passed through the Geekbench 6 database where it was revealed that the device will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset that has a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. It will have an 8GB RAM variant and will ship with Android 14 OS.

Release Date

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will most probably be released along with Galaxy A35 5G, which is also in the making. The previous generation A5x and A3x devices were launched in mid-March last year. We can expect a similar timeline this year as well which leads us to believe that we’re about a month away from the official launch of these devices.