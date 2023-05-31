GTA 6: Here’s How Much Money Rockstar Games Is Pouring Into The Game!

Touted to be one of the most ambitious games of all time, there is a lot of speculation about the budget of GTA 6!

Gamers all across the world are keenly looking forward to the arrival of GTA 6. While there is no clarity about the release date or window of the game, the hype around it keeps growing with every passing minute.

While different aspects of the game keep getting discussed regularly, the one thing fans are very curious about is the development cost of the game. Though Rockstar hasn’t shared any detail about the expenses involved in putting the game together, data leakers and insiders have shared some information on it from time to time.

GTA 6 will be the biggest game to be launched by Rockstar till date. From what one knows so far, the developers are putting in a lot of effort to ensure that the final product turns out to be the kind that makes GTA fans happy and is also exciting enough to get those on board who have never had the chance to play a game made in the franchise.

Talking about rumors, it has been said that GTA 6 might be the most expensive title to be made in gaming history. The rumored budget for the game, at this point, is $1 – $2 billion. When Dexerto Gaming stated this as the development cost for the game, players were taken aback, to say the least. It also confidently asserted that the budget of GTA 6 will be higher than that of the budget for any other game made so far.

GTA 6 is set to be the most expensive game of all time, costing between $1-2 billion pic.twitter.com/wv8cxWiyt5 — Dexerto Gaming (@DexertoGaming) May 9, 2023

The infamous September 2022 leaks offered fans a glimpse of the game and also gave them a fair idea about what they should expect from it. This leak further fuelled the discussions happening around the budget of the game. Through the leak, players got to know a bit about the enhancements made to the game and how it can be a major improvement upon GTA 5.

The leak also made it clear that Rockstar has been using high-end technologies to introduce several interesting elements in the game. So, one is quite sure about the fact that Rockstar has been quite generous with the overall budget of the game. The budget stated by Dexerto Gaming and other media outlets, therefore, could be accurate.