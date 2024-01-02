Realme Note 50 (RMX3834) Moniker Confirmed via NBTC Certification

The latest Realme device with model number RMX3834 has been featured on the NBTC certification.

The certification confirms the moniker of the device as Realme Note 50. The listing of the certification implies that the phone will have 4G connectivity. There is no information about the 5G connectivity. So, the Realme Note 50 could be an entry-level smartphone.

Also Read: 4 Redmi and POCO Smartphones Get in EEC Certification

The phone has been featured on the TUV Rheinland Certification and the EEC certification. The TUV Rheinland Certification discloses that the phone will include a 4890mAh battery and might come with a 10W charger. It is uncertain whether it could be charged at higher wattage. The EEC portal featured this phone last November. The certification didn’t disclose any other information about the phone.

Realme Note 50 Expected Specifications:

Realme Note 50 is likely to come with a UNISOC SoC, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. It will have a 6.67-inch large HD+ screen featuring a waterdrop notch. The phone’s camera system will include a primary camera (13MP resolution), a secondary camera (0.8MP resolution), and a selfie shooter (5MP resolution).

Other Realme smartphones in the making:

The brand is working on releasing the Realme 12 Pro Series. Recently, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ have obtained the BIS certification. The model numbers of Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro are RMX3840 and RMX3842 respectively. Realme 12 Pro is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and a periscope telephoto camera. It is expected that we will have more information about the specifications and design of Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Vivo V2327 Appears on Geekbench; Vivo V2314DA Bags 3C Certification

Realme will likely release the Realme GT 5 Pro in international markets. GT 5 Pro is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and an OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Featured Image: Realme 11 Pro + 5G