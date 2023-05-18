GTA 6 Launch Indirectly Hinted at 2024 by Rockstar’s Publisher

After almost a decade, GTA 6 launch is now being indirectly hinted at by none other than Rockstar’s publisher Take Two.

The company behind the massive success of GTA 6 is now coming back to the limelight with an announcement made predicting nearly $8 billion in revenue by 2024.

Red Dead Redemption 2 or many other titles from their stable enjoy massive success but none can match the level offered by GTA 6. Considering the mammoth number suggested by the company as their proposed sales figure, it wouldn’t be surprising if it is none other than Grand Theft Auto. Keeping expectations low is an important aspect of the franchise throughout the years.

The developers have managed to keep expectations low and rumors off the charts for many years now. The original GTA 5 got launched way back in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles which kind of irked audiences as the graphics used to be really low back then. Besides, there was no word on whether the game would ever get launched on PCs. When it finally launched, it came out with 4K ultra resolution graphics, first-person mode and so many other exclusives.

Launching Ground breaking Titles

In their own words, the company has confirmed that for the fiscal year of 2025, they will be launching multiple groundbreaking titles from next year onwards. “By launching these amazing titles, we will be making a massive change in the gaming industry and also expect to achieve $8 billion in Net bookings. We continue to operate on par which should allow us to maintain the momentum and further increase revenue in 2026 and beyond,” they said in a statement.

On average, Take Two registers $5 billion or lower in revenue throughout the years. When they propose such a massive surge for the fiscal year 2024, it is being speculated to be GTA 6. From a logical standpoint, it makes sense as we have current generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles as well to support the next-gen game.