GTA 6: New Leak Puts The Focus On Announcement and Release Date

Those wanting to know about the announcement and release date of GTA 6 might want to know what the new leak says!

While there are many games that are being looked forward to by the gaming community, no other game enjoys the kind of hype that Grand Theft Auto 6 does. Though there is a lot of anticipation around the game, fans are also not too happy with Rockstar Games deciding not to share any updates about it.

In early 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it is working on the next iteration of the GTA franchise. However, since then it has refrained from sharing any details about the game. This, in turn, has paved the way for leakers and insiders to keep sharing unverified information about the game regularly.

Last year, a bunch of gameplay videos got leaked and they offered a glimpse into an early build of the game. While it did bring certain elements in the game to the fore, one doesn’t know if any of it will be retained in the final build of the game.

As per a new leak, GTA 6 release date could be set in October 2023. Given the fact that GTA 5 will be completing a decade of its release soon, this would be a good time to make an announcement about the game. The leak further states that the much-awaited game could get an official launch in October 2024.

BREAKING: apparently there’s a leaked voice note from the Take 2 interactive CEO where he discusses the release for GTA 6 , he says ‘An announcement is expected very soon this October 23rd’ ‘the next GTA is expected to launch in October 24’ THIS IS BIG! pic.twitter.com/vj0ElYMx7T — GTA 6 SPAM 🍸 (@GTA6posts) September 2, 2023

These leaks have come through X user who identifies themselves as GTA 6 posts. On several occasions, this particular user has shared information and leaked material pertaining to GTA 6. The aforementioned leak also featured a leaked voice note from Strauss Zelnick, the Chief Executive Officer at Take-Two Interactive. This audio clip, however, has been taken down as a part of a copyright strike.