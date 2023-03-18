GTA 6 Map Leak Offers a Glimpse of the Massive Scale of Vice City

There have been a lot of talks about GTA 6 being set in Vice City. Now, a recent GTA 6 map leak suggests that the setting of the game will be truly grand!

A Grand Theft Auto 6 version, which can be best described as a work-in-progress version of the game, got leaked last year. As soon as Rockstar Games got a whiff of it, it jumped into action and got the leaked files removed from the internet. However, by then it was too late. A large number of players already had a look at it.

Also Read: GTA 6 Insider Claims Certain Portions of The Game Could Be “Cut”

One of the many things the leaked material confirmed that the setting of the game would be Vice City, which happens to be a fictionalized version of Miami. The location of GTA 6 has been one of the most discussed elements pertaining to the game. When this leak happened, many players were looking forward to having a look at the actual map of the game. However, that didn’t quite happen.

Now, players have got a fair idea about how expansive the map is through Rage Engine Units. If the estimation brought to the fore proves to be accurate, the map for GTA 6 will be huge. If you think of it, the map of GTA 6, a game that is almost a decade old, is also quite massive. The GTA 6 map, however, is touted to be much more expansive than that of GTA 5.

Also Read: GTA 6: Rapper 50 Cent Drops a Hint About His Involvement In The Game

Players have been quite impressed by the new GTA 6 map leak. There is a good chance of the entire map being much bigger than the one that has come to the fore recently. There is a chance of a large portion of the northern part of the map has not been revealed as yet.