GTA Online Might Have Just Teased a GTA 6 Character

Those waiting desperately to get some update about GTA 6 were in for a pleasant surprise while playing GTA 6 recently.

Grand Theft Auto Online might have just revealed an interesting character that is slated to make an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6. It’s been a long while since fans have been waiting for GTA 6. Last year, in February, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 is being developed. Since then, however, there has been no official update about the game.

Since the last several months, unverified leaks and rumors have kept the discussions around the game alive in the gaming community. Some of the leaks pertaining to the much-awaited game have pointed towards it being set in Vice City, featuring dual playable characters and having a gameplay that would be quite similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay. A bunch of other unconfirmed information has come to the fore and that has kept the buzz surrounding the game alive.

Now, fans are assuming that Rockstar is teasing GTA 6 through GTA Online. The newest update rolled out to the game, which is called The Last Dose, players experience a clash with Dr. Friedlander, who happens to be Michael’s therapist in the primary story. By engaging with this new GTA 6 character, players will also get to participate in an intensive drug war.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @that1detectiv3, noticed that Friedlander, before facing defeat, was planning to move to South America. Now, here’s how it is connected to GTA 6. Years back, Rockstar was developing GTA 6 under the codename ‘Project Americas’. At that time, Rockstar was not sure whether it should set the game in South America or Vice City. While there is a strong chance of GTA 6 being set in Vice City, players could still get a chance to explore a bit of South America through the game.

Dr. Friedlander was planning on moving to South America to set up his drug operation before our Online characters stopped him. Since he survived (and because we know the next GTA is codenamed Project Americas), it’s a very real possibility we see him return in GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/yp8grnn50q — Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) March 17, 2023

While many wouldn’t expect Dr. Friedlander to appear in yet another GTA game, it is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. Dr. Friedlander might be incorporated as a side GTA 6 character whose presence could add some good value to the game.