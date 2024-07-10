GTA 6 Might Incorporate Dynamic Body Mechanics Feature From San Andreas

The integration of this feature could lead to one getting a chance to see the GTA 6 protagonists in different body types.

There has been a lot of discussion around how Grand Theft Auto 6 could have some features that have been a part of games released as a part of the GTA universe in the past. Launched in the year 2004, GTA: San Andreas has been one of the most successful gaming titles from the GTA roaster. The game stood out because of the many wonderful features it offered to players. Now, there is a good chance of a popular feature from GTA: San Andreas finding its way to GTA 6.

Also Read: GTA Online: Missions Modelled On Vice City Added To The Game

The dynamic body mechanic feature in GTA: San Andreas has always been very popular. This particular feature enables characters in the game to lose or gain muscle based on the exercise they do and the diet they undertake. According to leaks and rumors, this feature might be a part of GTA 6. If that happens, one could get the opportunity to see Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists in the game, in different body types. If one goes by the information provided by the leaks, a wrestling ring and gyms could be a part of the game as well.

CJ, the primary character in GTA: San Andreas, could become fat, thin or muscular based on their dietary choices and workout routine. The loss or gain in weight would end up affecting their stamina and functional abilities as well. Another version of this mechanic was seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. Since this has been a widely accepted feature, incorporating in GTA 6 makes perfect sense.

Also Read: GTA 6 Teaser: Rockstar Games Might Have Dropped a Hint About GTA 6 In a New GTA 5 Update

The GTA 6 trailer has played a key role in several fans taking these rumors seriously. In the trailer, one could see Jason having different body types in different shots. At a particular point, Lucia, too, appears to be thinner.