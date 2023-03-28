GTA 6 Might Not Be Launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

While there are talks about GTA 6 getting an official release in 2024, there is a possibility of the game not being made available on some platforms.

If there is one thing the entire community across the world is excited about, it is Grand Theft Auto 6. The game, whose existence was acknowledged by Rockstar Games early last year, has been one of the most awaited games in recent history. The mega success of GTA 5 has also played an important role in accelerating the hype surrounding GTA 6.

While GTA 5 benefited greatly from being launched on multiple platforms, including Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, it is being said that GTA 6 will not get a very elaborate release. As per recent reports, the much-awaited game will not be released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If this turns out to be true, then gamers who use these platforms would definitely be disappointed.

For the longest time, there has been a lot of speculation over the release date of GTA 6. While some insiders have stated that the game should come out by 2024-25, many are of the opinion that it will take much longer for the game to be ready. Recent leaks have suggested that GTA 6 will get an official launch in 2024. Since Rockstar Games has been working proactively towards developing the game, there is a good enough chance of the game getting a release next year.

According to Tom Henderson, one of the leading authors at Insider Gaming, Rockstar Games has plans to launch the game exclusively on the Xbox Series XIS and PlayStation 5. The reason behind this, as per Henderson, is that Rockstar doesn’t wish for its new titles to be played on older-generation consoles.