GTA Online Update Marks The Arrival of New Odd Job – Pizza Delivery

By delivering pizzas, players can now make a good amount of in-game money in GTA Online.

GTA Online has always been a dynamic game that has evolved with time. That has been one of the reasons why players have stuck to it and continue to find it fresh even a decade after its release. Now, GTA Online is giving players the opportunity to do something they have not had a chance to do earlier. Players can now deliver pizzas in the game. This new odd job has just been added to GTA Online. With the arrival of this new odd job, players have the opportunity to engage in some legitimate work in the game for the first time.

Also Read: GTA Online: Players Get Taken Aback By Fourth Wall Break

Recently, the Bottom Dollar Bounties update was rolled out to the game. After the launch of this GTA Online update, players got the opportunity to operate as a bounty hunter in the game. This emerged as a good opportunity for players who did not want to break the laws to do the things they wanted to do. If you have enjoyed the experience of doing casual jobs in GTA Online, this particular update should make you happy.

Players have the chance to engage themselves in Pizza Delivery odd jobs by visiting a Pizza This… location in Downtown Vinewood, Del Perro or Mission Row. Players would be required to use a Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter to deliver the pizzas. They can deliver the pizzas at five different locations. If they do the job quickly, they will get a lucrative bonus.

Also Read: GTA Online Bug: Union Depository Contract Players Get Severely Affected

Players can also avail initial bonuses on these jobs. After completing five deliveries successfully, they would be able to buy the Pegassi Pizza Boy motorcycle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a trade price. If a player manages to deliver three pizzas by July 31, they can claim to have cleared a weekly challenge and stand to get GTA$100,000. After delivering 50 pizzas, a player would be able to unlock the Pizza This… outfit. Players can also take up a new Community Challenge. If a player delivers 10 million pizzas, they will get a Pizza This… shirt. The shirt will be delivered to the player a week after they complete the challenge.

At the moment, players can win a plethora of rewards in GTA Online by participating in a variety of tasks or activities. Players also have the opportunity to take part in an LS Tags Challenge. By picking up a spray paint can and tagging some posters, players can earn GTA$ and RP.