Moto G53j 5G, Moto G53s 5G and Moto G53y 5G Spotted in Multiple Certifications

Moto G53j, Moto G53s and Moto G53y 5G have been benchmarked and certified on different websites.

These seem to be variants of the Motorola Moto G53 5G smartphone that was released last December. These phones share the same codename of ‘penang‘, which was also the codename for the Moto G53 5G smartphone.

The model numbers of Moto G53 5G were XT2335-1, XT2335-2 and XT2335-3.

For Moto G53y 5G, the model number is XT2335-4, for Moto G53j 5G, the model number is XT2335-5 and for Moto G53s 5G, the model number is XT2335-6. These appeared along with the moniker on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. All these three variants have also been approved by US FCC body and all models support 5G connectivity.

While Moto G53j and G53s had already appeared in the Google Play Certified Devices list, Moto G53y has been found for the very first time.

Today, Moto G53j 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website. It scored 579 and 1383 points for single and multi-core scores. Back in February this year, Moto G53y 5G appeared on Geekbench with scores of 732 and 1588 respectively. They share the same processor, codename and RAM capacity of 4GB as well.

The ‘j’ in Moto G53j denotes that the phone will be released in Japan. It could have slightly different specs in terms of camera sensors, or at times, just differences in colors the phone is released in.

While we are not really sure which regions the phones Moto G53y and Moto G53s will be released in, we can confirm that they will pretty much share the same specs as the Moto G53 5G smartphone. There’s nothing to be surprised if Motorola silently launches these in the respective countries and these can easily slip under the radar.

