GTA 6: Pre-Order Links For The Game Appear Online

GTA 6 has been put up for pre-order on many websites and the pricing is ridiculous, to say the least!

Rockstar Games launched the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 in December last year. The trailer, which has 173 million views on YouTube at the moment, has played a key role in increasing the excitement around the game. Apart from wanting to know when the next trailer will be dropped, fans are extremely curious about the release date of the sixth iteration of the GTA franchise.

Also Read: GTA 6 Release Date: The Much-Awaited Game Will Arrive In Q1 2025

While Rockstar Games has not specified the release date for the game, it has stated that the game will be out sometime in 2025. Despite the gaming studio not offering any clarity on the release date of the game, fans have been continuously having discussions about when they will get to play the game. While one is pretty certain that GTA 6 will set new sales records as and when it releases, one is not sure when it will happen.

Despite no release date being fixed or confirmed for GTA 6, pre-orders for the game have gone live on multiple online platforms and websites. While this would come as a shock to many, what could leave them further shocked is the kind of pricing that has been put on them.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Reintroduce a Controversial GTA Feature

One of the websites has listed GTA 6 at a pre-order price of $139.28. As per the website, paying this amount will lead to one getting a key for the game and their pre-order getting confirmed. These are, of course, not official pre-orders and most fans would be able to recognize that. Once the official pre-orders go live, fans will be able to procure the game at a much lower price. Therefore, one is not sure as to how many fans will actually pre-order the game from these websites at the moment.