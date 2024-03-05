GTA 6 Release Window: Fans Get Further Clarity Through New Report

If the recent reports are anything to go by, one should expect GTA 6 to arrive in the early months of 2025!

After the launch of the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6, the conversations around the game have become much more intensified. The trailer offered a glimpse into the setting of the game and the kind of protagonists but fans still don’t have enough information on the game. While one knows the game will be released sometime in 2025, fans are now extremely eager to get further clarity on the GTA 6 release window.

Since Rockstar has not announced a definite release date for GTA 6, fans are going through the release patterns of some of the GTA games released in the past and trying to get some idea about when the game will hit the stores. A recent GTA 6 report has finally given fans some clarity about the release window of the game.

Also Read: GTA 6 Development Reaches The Final Stage; Rockstar to Ensure There Are No More ‘Leaks’

While GTA 5 continues to be extremely popular, one cannot sidestep the fact that it has been more than a decade since the game was first released. Therefore, fans desperately want to know when GTA will be out and available for them to check out. While some fans believe that GTA 6 will be launched in early 2025, the release patterns of older GTA titles suggest otherwise.

While GTA: Vice City was launched on October 29, 2002, GTA: San Andreas was given a worldwide launch on April 29, 2004. GTA 4 hit the stores on April 29, 2008, and September 17, 2023, was chosen as the release date for GTA 5.

A majority of GTA games have been released around September – October. GTA 4, of course, got an early release in April in the year 2008. Perhaps, this led to some fans arriving at the conclusion that GTA 6 will get a release in early 2025. However, if we go by the latest reports, there is a slim chance of that happening.

Also Read: GTA 6 Trailer Gets Recreated In Minecraft; What’s New?

As per the reports, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has put out its updated revenue projections for the year 2025. Earlier, the revenue projection stood at $8 billion. Now, it was at $7 billion. The company is anticipating a $1 billion loss owing to GTA 6’s delayed release. Though Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games has not said anything in this regard, this report suggests that there were plans to release GTA 6 in the early months of 2025. However, now those plans seem to have been deferred.

It goes without saying that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated gaming titles of our time. Given the kind of expectations that are attached to the game, Rockstar Games would not want to rush into completing the development process of the game. Before finalizing a GTA 6 release window, one expects the gaming studio to be sure that the game is ready to be launched. Looking at the way things have moved so far, a late 2025 release seems to be on the cards for GTA 6.