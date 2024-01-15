GTA 6: Subreddit Finds a Red Dead Redemption 2 Connection With The Game

A poster seen in the GTA 6 trailer has led to a fan finding a connection of the game with RDR 2.

On December 5, the first official trailer for GTA 6 was launched. The trailer, which had a duration of 1 minute and 31 seconds, offered a glimpse of the world the much-awaited game is set in. For several months, fans had to rely on leakers and insiders to get some information on GTA 6. Finally, they were happy to see Rockstar Games sharing some material from its own end.

Also Read: GTA 6 Leak: Gameplay Elements Fans Can Expect to Come Across in the Game

The trailer, among other things, confirmed that the game would be set in Vice City. Rockstar, however, has refrained from sharing any important information about the storyline and other elements that will be a part of the game.

Though one does not have a lot of information about GTA 6 at the moment, fans have been proactively looking for Easter eggs and camouflaged information pertaining to the game. Recently, a fan stumbled upon an Easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 that was a part of its trailer.

A Reddit user named kammui07, who is a part of the GTA 6 subreddit, shared some important details related to a possible Easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 which is a part of GTA 6. In the trailer, one can see Lucia and the male character, whose name has not been disclosed yet, robbing a convenience store named Uncle Jack’s Liquor. When they step inside the store, one can see the poster of a mustached man put up on the window of the store.

Also Read: GTA 6 Release Date: Fans Feel Agitated About Lack of Clarity

While most users didn’t find anything unusual about the poster, the aforementioned Reddit user felt that the mustached man strongly resembled Sidney Metcalf, a dreaded criminal who featured in Red Dead Redemption 2. In the 2018-released action-adventure game, one came across posters describing Sidney Metcalf as a “liar and a cheat” who had a reputation for using violent means to rob card games across different states.

Some of the rumors, which had come to the fore in the recent past, indicated the possibility of certain gameplay mechanics from RDR 2 being integrated in GTA 6. As per the rumors, the two protagonists will have loot bags that will enable them to store cash and consumables. This feature is similar to the way Arthur Morgan uses their satchel in RDR 2.