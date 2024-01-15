Realme 12+ 5G (RMX3867) SIRIM Certified; Realme GT 5 Pro India Launch Likely

The forthcoming Realme 12+ 5G smartphone has been featured on the SIRIM certification platform. Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch in India in May 2024.

Malaysia’s SIRIM Certification

Realme is preparing to extend its 12 series by releasing the Realme 12+ 5G. The device has made an appearance on Malaysia’s SIRIM certification platform, with the model number – RMX3867. This certificate’s database lists the device’s moniker “Realme 12+ 5G”. The type approval code of the device is “RGQL/16G/0124/S(24-0029)”. The validity of its certification is up to 11th January 2025.

The smartphone has already bagged certifications from US FCC and Indonesia’s TKDN websites.

Realme GT 5 Pro India Launch Imminent

Realme GT 5 Pro was released in China last month. The brand is likely to launch the device soon in India.

Specifications

Camera

Realme GT 5 Pro contains an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony LYT-T808 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto sensor (supports OIS+EIS), and an 8MP OmniVision OV0810 ultra-wide angle lens. The resolution of the front camera is 32MP.

Color options

Realme GT 5 Pro is available in three color options namely Starry Night (black), Bright Moon (white), and Red Rock (orange). The white and orange variants boast a leather finish on the rear. The black variant boasts a matte finish.

Other specifications

The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Its 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display provides 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits of peak brightness, 450 PPI pixel density, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Realme GT 5 Pro also supports IP64 rating, Atmos, Hi-Resolution audio, 3VC cooling system, NFC, and an fingerprint sensor. The built-in 5,400mAh battery supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The included sensors are gyroscope, compass, accelerometer, proximity, and light sensor.