Realme 12+ 5G (RMX3867) SIRIM Certified; Realme GT 5 Pro India Launch Likely

Editor
Realme 12 Pro Series

The forthcoming Realme 12+ 5G smartphone has been featured on the SIRIM certification platform. Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch in India in May 2024.

Malaysia’s SIRIM Certification

Realme is preparing to extend its 12 series by releasing the Realme 12+ 5G. The device has made an appearance on Malaysia’s SIRIM certification platform, with the model number – RMX3867. This certificate’s database lists the device’s moniker “Realme 12+ 5G”.  The type approval code of the device is “RGQL/16G/0124/S(24-0029)”. The validity of its certification is up to 11th January 2025.

Realme 12 spotted on SIRIM

The smartphone has already bagged certifications from US FCC and Indonesia’s TKDN websites.

Realme GT 5 Pro India Launch Imminent

Realme GT 5 Pro was released in China last month. The brand is likely to launch the device soon in India.

Also Read: Realme 12 (RMX3866) Gets 3C Certification; Realme 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ Details Leak

Specifications

Camera

Realme GT 5 Pro contains an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony LYT-T808 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto sensor (supports OIS+EIS), and an 8MP OmniVision OV0810 ultra-wide angle lens. The resolution of the front camera is 32MP.

Color options

Realme GT 5 Pro is available in three color options namely Starry Night (black), Bright Moon (white), and Red Rock (orange). The white and orange variants boast a leather finish on the rear. The black variant boasts a matte finish.

Also Read: Realme Note 50 (RMX3834) Moniker Confirmed via NBTC Certification

Other specifications

The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Its 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display provides 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits of peak brightness, 450 PPI pixel density, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Realme GT 5 Pro also supports IP64 rating, Atmos, Hi-Resolution audio, 3VC cooling system, NFC, and an fingerprint sensor. The built-in 5,400mAh battery supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The included sensors are gyroscope, compass, accelerometer, proximity, and light sensor.

Share your comments here