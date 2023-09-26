The Elder Scrolls 6: Fan-Made Trailer Created By Unreal Engine 5 Showcases Breathtaking Visuals

The fan-made trailer, among other things, serves as a reflection of the expectations associated with the game!

There is great anticipation in the gaming community for The Elder Scrolls 6. The game, which was announced way back in 2018, hasn’t seen the light of day yet. As per recent reports, there is no possibility of the game reaching gamers before 2026.

When a much-anticipated game is years away from its release, fans start making images, videos or trailers based on the information they have at hand. That’s exactly what has been happening to The Elder Scrolls 6. A bunch of The Elder Scrolls fans have made a trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 with the help of Unreal Engine 5. The trailer gives an idea about how they would want The Elder Scrolls 6 to look visually.

For a while now, Bethesda has been busy with the development process of Starfield, which happens to be the only new IP the gaming studio has created in the last several years. Shortly after launching the game, Starfield managed to build a strong player base comprising more than 10 million players. However, now that the game has been successfully launched and received well by fans, Bethesda seems to be channelizing its energies towards developing The Elder Scrolls 6.

At the moment, Bethesda has barely shared anything about The Elder Scrolls 6. However, from whatever information one has come across so far from different sources, it seems that the game will be a high-quality product and better than many of the recent games, including Starfield, in several aspects.

The concept trailer, put together by fans, is very interesting and visually stunning. If the team developing The Elder Scrolls 6 at Bethsda has a look at the trailer, they would know the kind of content the fans are expecting to be a part of the game.