GTA 6 Trailer 2: New Videos Page on Rockstar’s Website Makes Fans Look Forward To The Next One

After going through all that the first GTA 6 trailer had to offer, fans are now keenly looking forward to the launch of the second trailer!

Last year, in December, Rockstar Games launched the much-anticipated trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6. The trailer, with its stunning visuals and terrific world-building, left an instant impression on fans. Since there is still a lot of time for GTA 6 to arrive, fans strongly felt that Rockstar would release another trailer for the game. While fans kept speculating about GTA 6 trailer 2, the gaming studio remained quiet on this.

Recently, Rockstar did something that has made fans believe that the gaming studio will release the second GTA 6 trailer very soon. The official website of Rockstar Games had a page titled ‘Watch Trailer 1’. The page has now been rechristened ‘Videos from Grand Theft Auto 6’. While this page currently features only the first trailer of the game, fans believe that another trailer will be dropped on this page soon.

Once again, we have more evidence to suggest that more information on GTA 6 is coming soon… Call me optimistic, but I’m expecting screenshots THIS MONTH alongside a date for Trailer 2. If the game does ultimately end up launching in early 2025, that means we are around 12… pic.twitter.com/jkaPC5792W — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) March 11, 2024

GTA 6 Trailer 2 could be coming soon after a new update on Rockstar’s website that changed the videos tap from ‘Watch Trailer 1’ to ‘Videos’ pic.twitter.com/KnMev4zW05 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) March 11, 2024

Till now, Rockstar has not shared any information about the release of the new GTA 6 trailer. If a second GTA 6 trailer is indeed scheduled for a release, fans will not have to wait for Rockstar to share some updates about it.

A YouTuber, who goes by the name NikTek, has stated that the second trailer for GTA 6 could be launched in the next couple of months. The YouTuber has also claimed that Rockstar would treat fans to a gameplay trailer of GTA 6 in the early months of 2025. According to the analysis made by the YouTuber, the game should be out by April 2025.

We're getting more and more news that GTA VI will be set to release somewhere between March-April 2025. I believe that we are getting an April 2025 release date, just so that Rockstar Games will take their time to iron things out even more. I also expect to see a Trailer 2… pic.twitter.com/6w93gHtKV9 — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) March 5, 2024

A couple of days ago, fans stumbled upon a job posting by Rockstar Lincoln for the position of a Localisation Tester. As per the listing, the one who is selected for the job will be hired for a period of 12 months. This job posting resulted in many fans believing that the developer wanted to test the game thoroughly before launching it in the market.

#GTA6 is releasing in early 2025… 👀 Rockstar Lincoln recently opened up a job position for a Localisation Tester, that is on a 12 month fixed term 👀. Surely this means these testers will be quality testing the game right up to its release early next year! pic.twitter.com/fSypsdidMp — Dyllie (@_Dyllie_) March 4, 2024

Though Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for GTA 6, the game is confirmed for a 2025 release. Given the pace at which things are moving, one should not be too surprised if Rockstar drops the GTA 6 trailer 2 very soon. Once the second trailer arrives, one expects the anticipation around the game to grow significantly.