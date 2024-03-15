Vivo T3 5G (V2334) Geekbench Apperance Confirms MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Chipset and 8GB RAM

In another Geekbench listing we’ve spotted today, it’s the Vivo T3 5G smartphone with model number V2334, confirming its chipset.

The Vivo T3 5G phone has scored 1184 and 2649 points in the performance scores on Geekbench. It has Android 14 OS, 8GB RAM and the processor that it comes with is MediaTek Dimensity 7200. The GPU present is Mali G610 MC4.

This is the same chipset that has already been equipped in quite a few Vivo smartphones that were released in the past few months and the list includes Vivo V27, Vivo S17e and Vivo iQOO Z9. We checked the performance scores of these phones and compared them with the Vivo T3 and didn’t find much of a difference that’s worth reporting.

Specs and Release Date

Just a couple of hours ago, Vivo India’s official X page confirmed the phone’s release date to be March 21 and it also revealed that it will be launched on Flipkart. The phone’s design was also shared in the images on the Flipkart page. While the page doesn’t reveal any specs yet, including the processor, we have been treated with several online leaks in the last few days, which gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The internal storage variants are expected to be 128GB and 256GB, coupled with 8GB RAM and there will be 8GB virtual RAM support as well. The AMOLED display will be of 6.67-inches and 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nits brightness are the other display-related specs.

A 50MP primary sensor in the rear will be present along with a 2MP bokey camera sensor. It will support 4K video at 30fps. Selfie sensor will be 16MP and 5000 mAh is the battery capacity of this device. Vivo T3 5G will support 44W fast charging support and have IP54-rated dust and water resistance rating.